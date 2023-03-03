Great weekend ahead, but rain will be back again next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sunshine and pleasant weather is ahead for the weekend. After today’s cool down temperatures will be on the climb again over the weekend and into next week. Rain is also back by the middle of next week.

Skies will be mostly clear heading into tonight. We’ll cool back through the 50s this evening and into the 40s later tonight.

Sunny and mild weather returns Saturday. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s. By Sunday we’ll warm back to around 80.

Next week will start off warm with temperatures in the 80s early in the week. Clouds will be on the increase and rain chances will gradually ramp up through midweek.

Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread Wednesday into Thursday as our next cold front begins pushing into the area. It’s uncertain at this time if we’ll see any risk of severe weather, but we’ll keep you First Alert as the latest information comes in.

Temperatures will cool off by Friday with highs dropping back down into the 50s. And by next weekend we could be looking at the potential for frost in some areas and a light freeze in others. It may be best to plan on holding off on doing any spring planting until after we get past next weekend’s cold snap.

Have a great weekend!

