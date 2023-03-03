Furry Friends Friday: Breezy snuggles her way into your heart
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter joined KSLA on Friday, March 3 to show off snuggly pup Breezy!
Breezy is 3.5 years old. Her exact breed is unknown, but she is believed to be part Jack Russell Terrier.
This sweet girl has a very calm temperament and is said to be good in cars! Breezy will most likely grow up to be a large dog.
A $25 adoption fee covers neutering/spaying, vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to adopt Breezy, or any animal at the CPAS, click here.
