Furry Friends Friday: Breezy snuggles her way into your heart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter joined KSLA on Friday, March 3 to show off snuggly pup Breezy!

Breezy is 3.5 years old. Her exact breed is unknown, but she is believed to be part Jack Russell Terrier.

This sweet girl has a very calm temperament and is said to be good in cars! Breezy will most likely grow up to be a large dog.

A $25 adoption fee covers neutering/spaying, vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to adopt Breezy, or any animal at the CPAS, click here.

