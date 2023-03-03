DeSoto woman charged in fentanyl bust

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 33-year-old woman in DeSoto Parish has been arrested on a slew of drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says Jessica Rials, 33, of Grand Cane, has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. Agents say during her arrest, they seized the following items:

41 fentanyl pills

170 units of fentanyl

3.1 g of black tar heroin

31 g of brown heroin

1.34 lbs of marijuana

Drugs seized during the arrest of Jessica Rials (DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the amount of fentanyl they seized could have led to several hundred lethal doses. Several other arrests are expected in this case.

Rials is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts) - fentanyl, black tar heroin, brown heroin, and marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts) - meth and oxycodone

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Distribution of schedule II narcotics

Possession of schedule II narcotics (Suboxone)

Distribution of schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under age 17

Rials was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center.

