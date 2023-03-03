DeSoto woman charged in fentanyl bust
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 33-year-old woman in DeSoto Parish has been arrested on a slew of drug charges.
The sheriff’s office says Jessica Rials, 33, of Grand Cane, has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. Agents say during her arrest, they seized the following items:
- 41 fentanyl pills
- 170 units of fentanyl
- 3.1 g of black tar heroin
- 31 g of brown heroin
- 1.34 lbs of marijuana
Officials with the sheriff’s office say the amount of fentanyl they seized could have led to several hundred lethal doses. Several other arrests are expected in this case.
Rials is charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts) - fentanyl, black tar heroin, brown heroin, and marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts) - meth and oxycodone
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Distribution of schedule II narcotics
- Possession of schedule II narcotics (Suboxone)
- Distribution of schedule IV narcotics (Xanax)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
- Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under age 17
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Rials was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center.
