Cinderella Project provides free prom dresses to NWLA teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Teens have the chance to get treated like a princess for the Cinderella Project of Shreveport’s Prom Dress Giveaway.

The eighth annual event allows junior and senior girls from Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red Ricer and Webster parishes the chance to shop for a free prom dress.

Since 2013, the Cinderella Project has given away over 1,000 prom dresses to local girls. Each student signs up for a 30-minute shopping appointment and is paired with a volunteer personal shopper. The personal shopper guides the student through the dress inventory and helps her try on and select a dress.

The project was founded in Shreveport and is a nonprofit organization. The giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Ayers Career College.

Students are required to bring a report card or a letter from a teacher, counselor, or principal confirming enrollment at an area high school. Students do not need to provide proof of financial need.

