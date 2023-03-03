Bossier officials gearing up for Operation Clean Sweep

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Operation Clean Sweep is approaching and 2023 will be its 11th year!

The campaign is a way for parish residents to come together and clean up their areas. The event will take place on March 18.

“Public safety is my biggest concern and it is a proven fact that in dirty, trashy parishes and cities there’s more crime, so we’re going to do something about it,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Mayor Tommy Chandler and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will provide a way for people to dispose of large items free-of-charge in the Airline High School parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. No hazardous waste or liquids will be accepted.

Organizers say Operation Clean Sweep will start in your own neighborhood, with residents encouraged to pick up debris and litter.

At 11:30 a.m., the community can go to the Viking Drive Substation to celebrate with a crawfish boil and burgers for lunch. Nine hundred pounds of crawfish provided by Louisiana Seafood will be served by Shane’s Seafood & BBQ. The Rotary Club of Bossier City will grill the burgers and hotdogs.

To register, click here.

