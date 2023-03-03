Ask the Doctor
Arizona governor doesn’t plan to carry out execution scheduled by court

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court scheduled Gunches' execution for April 6, 2023. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says corrections officials will not carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general.

The Democratic governor’s vow not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in Gunches’ case.

A week ago, Hobbs appointed retired U.S. Magistrate Judge David Duncan to examine the state’s procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols due to the state’s history of mismanaging executions.

“Under my Administration, an execution will not occur until the people of Arizona can have confidence that the State is not violating the law in carrying out the gravest of penalties,” Hobbs said in a statement Friday.

Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office has said the agency won’t seek court orders to carry out executions while Hobbs’ review is underway.

Mayes, a Democratic who took office in January, tried to withdraw a request by her Republican predecessor, Mark Brnovich, for a warrant to Gunches. The court declined to withdraw the request on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

