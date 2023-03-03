Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife, son

After 28 days in court, former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son.
By Steven Ardary, Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday morning after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

After the defense finished its closing arguments and the state finished its rebuttal, Judge Clifton Newman read specific instructions to the jury and sent them to deliberations at approximately 3:50 p.m. They notified the court at approximately 6:41 p.m., just less than three hours later that they had reached a verdict.

Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being...
Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C., in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP)

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

After the verdicts were published, Newman denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The court will hear impact statements from Murdaugh’s family Friday morning before the sentencing.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

