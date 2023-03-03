Ask the Doctor
18-wheeler flips; Hwy. 3132 closed at Ellerbe

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A flipped 18-wheeler is causing heavy traffic backups Friday morning (March 3) in Shreveport.

Around 9:45 a.m., an 18-wheeler flipped on Highway 3132 East at Ellerbe Road. The highway is currently closed while crews work the scene.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route. As of 10 a.m., backups had reached at least four miles in length.

