18-wheeler flips; Hwy. 3132 closed at Ellerbe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A flipped 18-wheeler is causing heavy traffic backups Friday morning (March 3) in Shreveport.

Around 9:45 a.m., an 18-wheeler flipped on Highway 3132 East at Ellerbe Road. The highway is currently closed while crews work the scene.

LA 3132 East is closed at LA 523 (Ellerbe Road) due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 3, 2023

LA 3132 East is closed at LA 523 ( Ellerbe Road) due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Congestion is approximately four miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 3, 2023

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route. As of 10 a.m., backups had reached at least four miles in length.

