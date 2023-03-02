Woman arrested after infant son overdoses on fentanyl, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested the mother of a child who officials say died of a drug overdose.

Police said Tiffany Thomason, 40, was charged with negligent homicide in the death of her infant son.

His death was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

Police said they were previously investigating his death as a result of co-sleeping; however, the final toxicology report gave detectives evidence needed to proceed with the negligent homicide charge.

Thomason was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

