Tornadoes reported; preliminary damage reports start coming into newsroom

Damage confirmed in Kellyville area in East Texas
KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around Interstate 49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport as she was driving along Louisiana Highway 3132 at 4:45 p.m. March 2, 2023.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Multiple tornadoes spun up as a line of storms rolled across east Texas and northwest Louisiana on Thursday evening.

Twisters have been reported from Mount Vernon, Texas, to Grand Cane, Louisiana, and points in between.

Preliminary damage reports have started coming in to the KSLA News 12 newsroom. Trees and power lines are down in the Kellyville area immediately west-northwest of Jefferson, Texas.

A tornado not detected on radar but confirmed by video was observed along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop shortly before 6 p.m. It passed through the downtown Shreveport. There are reports that windows were blown out at LSU Shreveport. Power outages also reported in the area of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

A KSLA News 12 viewer said he saw a funnel cloud and a lot of debris in the air at LSU Shreveport. There are a lot of emergency vehicles in the area of Youree Drive.

And KSLA News 12 viewer Annette Bridges said she caught images of a funnel-shaped cloud around Interstate 49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport as she was driving along Louisiana Highway 3132 at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Share your weather-related photos below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

