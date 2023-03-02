Texarkana officials ‘prepare for the worst & hope for the best’ ahead of severe weather

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Area emergency crews are gearing up for what could be a turbulent night in the ArkLaTex.

“We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best in emergency management,” said Michael Godfrey, director of Miller County Office of Emergency Management.

This morning, Godfrey says he performed equipment checks ahead of the bad weather. He says they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service for any changes.

The possible track of severe storms has the I-30 corridor in the middle of the warning area.

“Everybody is checking everything to make sure we have everything we might need to mitigate any emergency tonight,” said Chief Chris Black with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department.

Black says they are taking this weather pattern seriously and hope citizens do the same.

“Always monitor the weather. Get you a weather radio, watch your TV, on your phone continue to monitor the weather. Take precaution, stay inside,” he said.

Black said all city departments will have extra personnel on duty to help with any cleanup once the storm moves through.

“We are definitely concerned the forecast has not changed. They still forecast potential severe weather, high winds. Tornadoes are some of the biggest threats tonight.”

