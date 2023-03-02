Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Statue of Little Mermaid vandalized again in Denmark

FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as...
FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as riders pass during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The oft-attacked 1.65-meter (5.4-foot) -high bronze sits at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

It was not known when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in stripes white, blue and red. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Body found in Caddo Lake
Severe weather risk through Thursday
Severe weather likely through Thursday
Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Michigan Boulevard
15-year-old suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Queensborough homicide
Latrell Taylor, 32
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, attacking victim

Latest News

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies
The Good Stuff: Shooting for Two
THE GOOD STUFF: Shooting for Two
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis takes aim at ‘Pistol’ Pete’s NCAA scoring record