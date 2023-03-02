Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shooting wounds woman, causes gas leak

She is expected to be okay
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A young female was sitting in her car when she got shot in one of her knees.

That’s what a Shreveport police spokesman had to say about a shooting at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

A woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue in Shreveport on the...
A woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue in Shreveport on the evening of March 1, 2023, when someone pulled up in another vehicle and someone fired two or three rounds, striking her in one of her knees, according to police.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue. That’s between Lavender Drive and Evers Drive.

The woman was sitting in her vehicle when someone in another vehicle drove up and someone shot two or three rounds, striking the woman in one of her knees.

She is expected to be okay.

One of the bullets struck the natural gas line on a residence, causing a leak.

At last check, a CenterPoint Energy crew was on the scene to fix the leak.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Body found in Caddo Lake
Closed
Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact
Electronic Arts
Massive layoffs reported at EA on LSU campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman who died 6 days after crash on East 70th named by coroner’s office
Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26 on...
Shreveport on pace to set a deadly record

Latest News

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
A blaze March 1, 2023, damaged a mobile home on Scout Road in the Keithville area of Caddo...
Blaze damages mobile home at Keithville
Educators throughout the state are waiting to hear more about Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders'...
Texarkana private school excited for possibilities from LEARNS Act
Woman arrested on charge of attempted second-degree murder
Woman arrested on charge of attempted second-degree murder