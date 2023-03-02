Red Cross to hold emergency training session for volunteers ahead of severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross is having an emergency training session Thursday, March 2 in order to get more volunteers ahead of the night’s anticipated severe weather.

A training course will be taught Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. Interested applicants are encouraged to head to www.RedCross.org to register as volunteers and email jacob.poleviyuma2@redcross.org to get more information on Thursday’s emergency course.

While the American Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers in the ArkLaTex area, Executive Director Karen McCoy says they need more. Many volunteers in the ArkLaTex have been responding to other areas and are exhausted. More help is needed, she said.

Early Thursday, McCoy spoke with KSLA about emergency preparedness. She shared tips about emergency kits and urged people to have a plan in place ahead of severe weather.

“Have a central meeting location where all of your family members will meet,” McCoy advised.

She also shared tips for those who must drive through strong winds during severe weather.

“Pull over, keep the car running, keep your seatbelt on, take cover, and go below the level of the window, and put your hands over your head,” she suggested.

McCoy also took time to emphasize a point about structures when taking cover.

“Mobile homes are not safe, so please, if you’re in a mobile home, go to the nearest sturdy structure that you can,” McCoy said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.