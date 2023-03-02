Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Red Cross to hold emergency training session for volunteers ahead of severe weather

By Alexandria Savage
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross is having an emergency training session Thursday, March 2 in order to get more volunteers ahead of the night’s anticipated severe weather.

A training course will be taught Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. Interested applicants are encouraged to head to www.RedCross.org to register as volunteers and email jacob.poleviyuma2@redcross.org to get more information on Thursday’s emergency course.

While the American Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers in the ArkLaTex area, Executive Director Karen McCoy says they need more. Many volunteers in the ArkLaTex have been responding to other areas and are exhausted. More help is needed, she said.

Early Thursday, McCoy spoke with KSLA about emergency preparedness. She shared tips about emergency kits and urged people to have a plan in place ahead of severe weather.

“Have a central meeting location where all of your family members will meet,” McCoy advised.

She also shared tips for those who must drive through strong winds during severe weather.

“Pull over, keep the car running, keep your seatbelt on, take cover, and go below the level of the window, and put your hands over your head,” she suggested.

McCoy also took time to emphasize a point about structures when taking cover.

“Mobile homes are not safe, so please, if you’re in a mobile home, go to the nearest sturdy structure that you can,” McCoy said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Body found in Caddo Lake
Severe weather risk through Thursday
Severe weather likely through Thursday
Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Michigan Boulevard
15-year-old suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Queensborough homicide
Latrell Taylor, 32
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, attacking victim

Latest News

Severe weather threat ramping up
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous storms taking aim at the ArkLaTex
Severe weather threat ramping up
Matt's midday weather update
Severe weather outbreak today
Matt's morning weather update
Severe weather risk through Thursday
Severe weather likely through Thursday