Pickup crashes into SporTran bus, knocking down light pole

A pickup truck crashed into a SporTran bus, causing it to hit a light pole.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday morning (March 2), a pickup truck reportedly ran a red light and crashed into a SporTran bus, pushing it into a light pole.

Officials with SporTran say the crashed happened on North Market Street. The bus was headed south when it was hit by the pickup, causing it to crash into a light pole. No passengers were on board at the time of the wreck. The bus driver sustained minor injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt. Police say they expect to issue a citation to the driver of the pickup.

A pickup truck crashed into a SporTran bus, causing it to hit a light pole.
The Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene. Officials expect the intersection with North Common Street to be closed for several hours.

