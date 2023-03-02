Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Man wanted by SPD for home invasion, 3 other charges

Jackson is wanted by SPD.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 19, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was contacted in reference to a report of a home invasion in the 1550 block of Parker Street.

The victim of the break-in told SPD Jamarcus Jackson, 22, went inside the residence while she and another woman were asleep. Jackson then physically harmed both women, leaving behind visible injuries seen by police.

As Jackson was leaving the home, the victims heard gunshots. They noticed the property was damaged with bullet holes, says SPD.

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Detectives began their investigation into the case and determined that there were multiple instances in which Jackson used violence against the victim in the past. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Jackson for the following charges:

  • one count of armed robbery
  • one count of home invasion
  • one count of aggravated criminal damage to property
  • one count of Illegal use of a weapon

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jackson, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.

