La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on $18 million bond

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond woman accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make over purchases from several vendors using the DoorDash app is being held on an $18 million bond, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis says Maili Morris, 31, was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Morris is accused of ordering around $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2023.

Investigators say Morris made 136 purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

The orders were made from various vendors including Big Lots, Petsmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General, and several fast food restaurants.

Morris’ bond was set at $18,360,000, Chief Travis says.

