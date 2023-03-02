Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket

A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery ticket, winning $50,000.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man who stopped for breakfast said he lost his appetite after he bought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket and won $50,000.

According to WKYT, Garry Hill stopped at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop in Georgetown Monday morning for gas and to grab breakfast after work. He said he decided to buy a 500X Scratch-off ticket.

“I worked from 10:50 to 6:50 and 10 minutes later won $50,000,” Hill said.

When he scratched off the ticket in the store, Hill said he revealed a $200 win on the first spot. As he scratched off more spots, he continued to uncover wins.

“I scratched the first row and figured I’d won at least $5,000,” he said.

After scratching off the rest of the ticket, he said he uncovered wins on all 35 spots.

“I took it to the clerk to check and was told it was for more than they could pay, and I needed to go to Louisville,” Hill said. “I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that.”

Hill said he went home and took a nap before heading to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville that afternoon. He said he got $35,750 after taxes and told them the win put him in a better financial situation.

“It’s not life-changing, but it’s substantial,” Hill said.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Body found in Caddo Lake
Severe weather risk through Thursday
Severe weather likely through Thursday
Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Michigan Boulevard
15-year-old suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Queensborough homicide
A woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue in Shreveport on the...
Shooting wounds woman, causes gas leak

Latest News

DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Andrea Serrano
No jail time for woman who admitted having sex with 13-year-old, having his baby
FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in...
NTSB: Key tank car part melted after Ohio train derailment
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows