Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely

FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford has applied for a patent for technology that lets vehicles repossess themselves.

If owners ignore warnings about missed payments, the system starts with disabling features such GPS, air conditioning, cruise control and the radio.

And it could emit irritating sounds when the driver is there.

Next, it could lock the owner out.

If the owner still doesn’t act, the vehicle may drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up - or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

And if repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, it could drive itself to a junkyard.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact
A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Body found in Caddo Lake
Severe weather risk through Thursday
Severe weather likely through Thursday
Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Michigan Boulevard
15-year-old suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Queensborough homicide
Latrell Taylor, 32
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, attacking victim

Latest News

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s Ohio home, police say
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Red Cross to hold emergency training session for volunteers ahead of severe weather
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says