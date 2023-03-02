First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather expected by this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today remains a First Alert Weather Day into tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely by this evening with damaging wind and a few tornadoes possible. Heavy rain will also accompany the strongest storms. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts. One source is the KSLA First Alert Weather app.

Storms will likely impact areas north of I-30 in SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas first with severe weather possible by 5pm. The threat of severe weather will remain confined to NE Texas, SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma through early evening. Damaging wind, tornadoes and large hail will be possible with the strongest storms. A strong tornado is possible.

A line of storms taking shape over northern and central Texas this afternoon will begin pushing into east Texas by 9 or 10pm. As this line traverses the ArkLaTex through the mid to late evening hours it will bring the risk of damaging wind gusts that could exceed 70mph and perhaps a few tornadoes, one or 2 of which could be strong. This line of strong to severe storms should exit the easternmost parishes of the ArkLaTex around 1am.

Another patch of rain and storms will likely impact areas around I-30 toward daybreak Friday, but no severe weather is expected with this activity. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s overnight across the area.

After some morning rain in the north Friday, clouds will gradually decrease through the afternoon. It will be windy and cooler day with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend is looking great with chilly mornings in the 40s, but pleasantly warm afternoons in the 70s. Dry weather and sunshine are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will likely creep back into the low to mid 80s early next week. An approaching cold front combined with the return of Gulf Of Mexico moisture will lead to some scattered showers starting Monday. Rain and thunderstorm chances look highest on Wednesday. Right now the threat of seeing severe weather is uncertain, but could end up being a possibility.

Temperatures are expected to turn cooler by the end of next week with frost and freeze potential by next weekend. It’s probably a good idea to hold off on doing any spring planting until after then.

Have a safe rest of your Thursday!

