Dangerous storms taking aim at the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy this morning across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms have already developed across the region but we shouldn’t see widespread severe weather with these. Having said that, some gusty wind and small hail will be possible with a few of the stronger storms.

Heading into the afternoon, our atmosphere will become primed for severe weather with very warm and unstable air flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and a powerful low pressure system approaching from the west. A few individual storms could develop during the afternoon and these would likely become supercells with the potential to produce very large hail and tornadoes. The overall coverage of storms during the afternoon with stay fairly isolated but the few that do form will be intense.

Later this evening, an intense squall line will develop along the cold front and sweep east across the entire viewing area during the late evening and early morning hours of Friday. Widespread damaging wind will be likely with this line along with several tornadoes. This will be the main event for the ArkLaTex. Please stay weather aware as we head into the evening and overnight!

Sunshine returns for Friday but it will stay very windy throughout the day and turn much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend is looking incredible with plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday and highs warm into the middle and upper 70s!

Looking ahead to next week, the warming trend continues with highs back into the low and mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.