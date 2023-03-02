Bond set at $1.8M for Bossier man accused of raping multiple juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 44-year-old man is facing various charges after allegedly raping multiple juveniles.

According to Bossier Parish arrest records, Brian Daniel Parker, 44, was arrested Wednesday, March 1 on charges of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, among others. Parker’s bond was set at $1,800,000.

It’s believed there may be multiple victims, investigators with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office say.

He was booked into the Bossier Max facility.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.