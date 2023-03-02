Blaze damages mobile home at Keithville

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A blaze damaged a mobile home in the Keithville area of Caddo Parish.

The fire at the residence on Scout Drive between Colquitt Road and Mims Court was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Units from Caddo Fire Districts 4, 3 and 6 arrived to find the structure heavily involved in flames and smoke. And there were reports of people possibly inside, according to a Facebook post by Fire District 4.

No injuries were reported.

“Firefighters from CFD 4 quickly extinguished and searched the structure and confirmed no one was home.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A blaze March 1, 2023, damaged a mobile home on Scout Road in the Keithville area of Caddo Parish. (Source: Caddo Fire District 4)

