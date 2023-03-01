Shreveport city council fills vacant administrative seats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council fills two vacant administrative seats on Feb. 28.

The Clerk of Council seat opened after a sudden resignation days ago, and the Director of Council Affairs position was just created.

The council elected Shanerika Flemings as the new Clerk of Council with a 5-2 vote. The council also elected RJ Johnson as the new Director of Council Affairs with a 4-3 vote.

The vote went as follows for Shanerika Flemings, Clerk of Council:

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor District A -yay Councilman Gary Brooks District B -yay Councilman Jim Taliaferro District C -nay Councilman Grayson Boucher District D -nay Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. District E -yay Councilman James Green District F -yay Councilwoman Ursula Bowman DIstrict G -yay

The vote went as follows for RJ Johnson, Director of Council Affairs:

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor District A -yay Councilman Gary Brooks District B -nay Councilman Jim Taliaferro District C -nay Councilman Grayson Boucher District D -nay Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. District E -yay Councilman James Green District F -yay Councilwoman Ursula Bowman DIstrict G -yay

District D Councilman Grayson Boucher describes what the Clerk of Council is expected to do.

“We filled the Clerk of Council position which was vacated last week by Kendra Joseph. That position is in our charter. Basically, the clerk is the administrator of the council. They help us with ordinances; they manage the council office. They keep the records of the council,” Boucher explained.

Boucher then went on to explain the role of the Director of Council Affairs.

“The goal of that position was to help the councilmembers promote things that the councils doing and to help assist citizens,” Boucher said.

Boucher’s efforts to postpone the elections failed along with his efforts to elect Anthony Nations for the Director of Council Affairs seat.

The vote went as follows for Anthony Nations, Director of Council Affairs:

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor District A -nay

Councilman Gary Brooks District B -yay

Councilman Jim Taliaferro District C -yay

Councilman Grayson Boucher District D -yay

Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson Jr. District E -nay

Councilman James Green District F -nay

Councilwoman Ursula Bowman DIstrict G -nay

“I really wish, in the interest of the city, we could’ve postponed these measures. To kind of figure out where we are. Maybe look into other cities our size and see what they do. But the majority of the council didn’t feel that way,” Boucher said.

“We’re a government and we’re here to serve the people. We’re elected. So, we’ll move on.”

