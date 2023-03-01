Severe weather likely through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day across the ArkLaTex, but severe weather may also occur through early this evening around the I-30 corridor. All modes of severe weather are possible through Thursday evening including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Strong to severe storms are expected to impact areas of NE Texas and SW Arkansas through early evening where a Tornado Watch will be in effect. Large hail is the main concern, but a tornado is also possible. Elsewhere across the ArkLaTex the weather will remain quiet through most of tonight. Temperatures will settle back through the 70s and into the upper 60s by morning.

Showers and storms will begin Thursday morning across the area. Some severe weather may accompany this early storm activity. Additional storms may flare up during the late afternoon hours from I-20 up to I-30. Once again severe weather may occur with these storms. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s to near 80 again across the area.

The most widespread threat of severe weather will arrive with a line of storms Thursday evening. Damaging wind and tornadoes will be greatest threats with this line. Storms are expected in east Texas between 8 and 9pm, near the Texas/Louisiana border between 10 and 11pm, and exiting the easternmost parishes in the ArkLaTex by midnight to 1am.

The forecast is cooler, but quiet again on Friday with sunshine returning. Friday will be a windy day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll start warming back up over the weekend, but expect a few chilly mornings in the 40s. Afternoon temperatures will start climbing back through the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week starts off warm in the 70s to around 80 at times. A pattern change to cooler weather is likely later in the week and in the transition some more rain and storms are likely. Right now it’s too early to say if we’ll see more threats for severe weather next week, but it’s something we’ll be keeping a close watch on.

Have a good night!

