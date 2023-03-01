RISE Shreveport presents Health & Wellness Empowerment Pep Rally, Job Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit seeks to help build a healthy community by educating and encouraging people in their upcoming pep rally and job fair.

On March 4, the nonprofit, RISE Shreveport will be hosting Health & Wellness Empowerment Pep Rally and Job Fair, promoting education, health (physical, mental, and financial), and wellness. The event will be held at the Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, 101 Crockett Street. The public is all invited and the event is family-friendly.

R.I.S.E stands for Resilient Individuals Striving for Excellence. The nonprofit’s mission is to raise funds for educational purposes and to help build healthy communities.

Attendees will enjoy the following:

9 a.m. cardio workout with Coach Brittany Ann

A welcome cheer

Strolls and a brief introduction to RISE

30 vendors

Job fair - Don’t forget to bring your resume.

Voter registration

Big Pit Smoking and Kandi Kones for food and snow cones

Bounce house for kids

Non-profit G.R.E.A.T. will be giving away free cotton candy while supplies last.

Requirements:

at minimum a 3.0 GPA

NO D’s or F’s

Students MUST present their report cards.

For more information about the nonprofit or the event, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/riseshreveport or the website at https://www.riseshreveport.com/.

