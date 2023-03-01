Ask the Doctor
RISE Shreveport presents Health & Wellness Empowerment Pep Rally, Job Fair

Health and Wellness Pep Rally and Job Fair
Health and Wellness Pep Rally and Job Fair(RISE)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit seeks to help build a healthy community by educating and encouraging people in their upcoming pep rally and job fair.

On March 4, the nonprofit, RISE Shreveport will be hosting Health & Wellness Empowerment Pep Rally and Job Fair, promoting education, health (physical, mental, and financial), and wellness. The event will be held at the Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, 101 Crockett Street. The public is all invited and the event is family-friendly.

R.I.S.E stands for Resilient Individuals Striving for Excellence. The nonprofit’s mission is to raise funds for educational purposes and to help build healthy communities.

Attendees will enjoy the following:

  • 9 a.m. cardio workout with Coach Brittany Ann
  • A welcome cheer
  • Strolls and a brief introduction to RISE
  • 30 vendors
  • Job fair - Don’t forget to bring your resume.
  • Voter registration
  • Big Pit Smoking and Kandi Kones for food and snow cones
  • Bounce house for kids

Non-profit G.R.E.A.T. will be giving away free cotton candy while supplies last.

Requirements:

  • at minimum a 3.0 GPA
  • NO D’s or F’s

Students MUST present their report cards.

For more information about the nonprofit or the event, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/riseshreveport or the website at https://www.riseshreveport.com/.

KSLA Café interviews>>>

