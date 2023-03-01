Ask the Doctor
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, attacking victim

Latrell Taylor, DOB: 8/2/1990
Latrell Taylor, DOB: 8/2/1990(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made after a home invasion in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the 4000 block of Forest Oak Drive. Police say officers were called out about someone being attacked at the home. When they got there, the intruder had already left, but they found the victim suffering from injuries sustained during the attack.

Officers learned a man had forced his way into the victim’s house and had hit the victim in the face. SPD says officers were able to find the attacker in the area, but he reportedly ran from them when they approached. The man was eventually caught; police say he also had an outstanding warrant for a DWI.

The man, identified as Latrell Taylor, 32, was arrested and charged with home invasion and resisting arrest.

