Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LSU set to start spring football on March 9

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are set to begin spring football on Thursday, March 9, looking to build off their 10-win season.

LSU is returning 36 letter winners and 26 players who started at least one game for the SEC West Champs.

Key contributor Malik Nabers, the lone 1,000-yard receiver, is returning and set to be WR1. Nabers is joined by Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Lacey, and Mason Taylor in the receiving corp.

The Tigers are also returning four of its five starting offensive linemen, including Freshman All-American Will Campbell and Freshman All-SEC Emery Jones.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning under center and is coming off a record-breaking season in which he set the record for most yards rushing and rushing touchdowns by a QB.

Freshman All-America linebacker Harold Perkins is back after leading the Tigers in both sacks with 7.5 and tackles for loss with 13. Perkins ranked third on the team in tackles with 72.

LSU will have 15 practice dates during the months of March and April, culminating with a final spring workout on April 22 in Tiger Stadium. Details and the format of LSU’s final spring session on April 22 have yet to be determined.

Following practices on March 9 and 10, LSU will take a week off for spring break and then return to practice on March 21. LSU closes out the first month of spring practice with workouts on March 23, 25, and 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in Caddo Lake on Feb. 28.
Body found in Caddo Lake
Closed
Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact
Electronic Arts
Massive layoffs reported at EA on LSU campus
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman who died 6 days after crash on East 70th named by coroner’s office
Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26 on...
Shreveport on pace to set a deadly record

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs
Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating...
Tulane suits up for first major bowl game in 83 years