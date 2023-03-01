Ask the Doctor
LIVE RADAR: Severe weather expected across the ArkLaTex Thursday

By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday, March 2 is a First Alert Weather Day in the ArkLaTex.

Most of the area is under a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather, which could include damaging winds, hail, and the possibility for strong tornadoes.

