I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have been injured when a chase on I-20 ended in a wreck.

According to DPS spokesman Adam Albritton, a trooper was patrolling I-20 just before noon and tried to stop a Dodge Charger for speeding. According to Albritton, the driver did not stop and a chase began. The driver crossed over the center median on I-20 at the FM 14 exit and ran a stop sign on the service road, Albritton said.

The driver T-boned a vehicle on FM 14. He and a driver of that vehicle were taken to a Tyler hospital.

The driver of the Charger is Rodrick Jones of Shreveport. Albritton said Jones has active warrants out of Navarro County. He is charged with possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

