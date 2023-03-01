First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe storms likely through tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day and we are expecting severe weather through Thursday night.

Happy Wednesday! Today is going to be a rocky day but we are not looking at a widespread threat for severe storms like we are tomorrow. Cloudy skies will greet you this morning with warm temperatures as we only dropped to the 60s overnight. Highs today will likely reach the low-80s. Going into the later afternoon hours, around 5 PM, we will see some storms popping up along and north of I-30 and it is possible that some of these storms may be severe. The main threat we are looking at for this afternoon is small to moderate-sized hail. However, as alluded to earlier, this is just the preamble.

Thursday is the day of most concern as a potent storm system approaches from the west and interacts with a warm and unstable airmass across the ArkLaTex. All ingredients are coming together for a widespread severe weather event. The storm prediction center has upgraded a large portion of the ArkLaTex to a moderate, 4 out of 5, risk for severe weather. Two rounds are possible. Isolated storms may form near the I-20 corridor during the late afternoon hours. These storms will pose a risk of large hail and perhaps a tornado. Those storms, if they do occur, will pose the strongest tornado risk. Later into the evening, a line of intense is expected to push through the ArkLaTex. Damaging wind gusts over 70mph will be possible along this line along with the risk for a few tornadoes. The threat of severe weather should end across the ArkLaTex around or shortly after midnight.

Plan on staying weather aware and looking for the latest First Alert details on the severe weather potential

Much cooler temperatures return on Friday as a cold front that will move through will drop our highs back to around 60. We’re expected to rise back up into the 70s by Sunday with quiet weather returning in time for the weekend.

