15-year-old suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Queensborough murder

Coroner identifies man fatally shot on Michigan Boulevard
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested for alleged involvement in the 2nd-degree murder of a 19-year-old on Michigan Boulevard.

On March 1, Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators arrested a 15-year-old juvenile who may have been involved in the shooting death of Ahmadziondre Bailey, 19. The incident happened on Feb. 23, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovered Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound and laying near his bicycle on the 3600 block of Michigan Boulevard. Bailey was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, the Shreveport Police Crimes unit was able to determine that the suspect was a juvenile. Detectives obtained an order to arrest the suspect.

The 15-year-old was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for one count of 2nd-degree murder.

