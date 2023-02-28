Ask the Doctor
Woman killed in E 70th crash named by coroner’s office

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 73-year-old woman who was killed in a wreck on Feb. 18 has now been identified by the coroner’s office.

Sharon DeCarlo, 73, was hurt during the wreck on Feb. 18 when her vehicle pulled out of the parking lot of the United States Post Office in the 1900 block of E 70th Street. DeCarlo’s vehicle was hit by an oncoming vehicle, the coroner’s office says. DeCarlo was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where she died at 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 24.

SPD continues to investigate the wreck.

