Shreveport on pace to set a deadly record

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re just two months into the new year and the question already is being asked.

Could the city be looking at a record-setting year of homicides?

At least one crime expert we talked to Tuesday, Feb. 28 says it’s certainly possible.

He says just do the math.

Crime scenes of fatal shootings are being seen almost daily now. The latest, a triple shooting over the weekend that left two people dead.

Not long after KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes reached out to the mayor’s office about what we’re seeing, he addressed the issue with the entire city.

In a brief statement, Mayor Tom Arceneaux said he feels for the 15 families who’ve lost loved ones this year. At this time last year, Shreveport was investigating 12 homicides.

And we’ve clearly been seeing a pattern. Gunmen and victims alike are younger, with many in their teens.

Out of the 15 homicides this year, at least five of the victims were teenagers.

“If the rate of homicide continues, Shreveport will exceed the deadliest year, which was 1993,” said Dr. Tracy Andrus, director of criminal justice at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas: “You guys will exceed that number, which was 86 homicides. This is a public outcry for help not only from the youths but also from the people of Shreveport.”

Andrus said that most violent crime in Shreveport is carried out by people who are under the age of 29.

Coming up at 6, we’ll take an in-depth look at some of Shreveport’s annual and recent homicide statistics and what one community activist is planning to help make a change.

