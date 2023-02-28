Shreveport councilman to propose pause on school zone speed camera program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman Jim Taliaferro says he plans on proposing a pause on the controversial school zone speed camera program.

Hundreds of complaints have been made to KSLA about the cameras reportedly issuing erroneous tickets. The Shreveport City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. for an administrative meeting.

The cameras were first installed in some school zones across Shreveport at the start of the 2022-23 school year. Not long after they were put up, many people reached out to KSLA claiming they’d been ticketed outside of posted school zone times, when the lights weren’t flashing in the school zones, and even on weekends and holidays when school was not in session. The cameras automatically issue tickets to those speeding in school zones, however, some say the cameras do not work well and have been issuing tickets to the wrong cars.

Many have also complained about the $50 fee that must be paid to Blue Line Solutions, the Tennessee company that operates the cameras, to dispute a ticket.

However, the Shreveport Police Department has reported that the new cameras have helped to reduce speeding in school zones.

