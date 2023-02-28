Record setting warmth likely today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and cool across the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures in the 40s.

As we head through the day, abundant sunshine and a south breeze developing will cause temperatures to skyrocket! Readings this afternoon will soar into the mid and upper 80s and several places including Shreveport could set new record highs for the day. Have the shorts and t-shirts ready to go!

Looking ahead to Wednesday, moisture will surge north from the Gulf of Mexico and some upper level energy will arrive from the southwest setting the stage for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could turn severe with large hail, damaging wind and a couple tornadoes all possible. The best chance of storms will be along and north of 1-20 with even better chances near the I-30 corridor.

Thursday is the day of most concern as a very powerful storm system approaches from the west and interacts with a very warm and unstable airmass across the ArkLaTex. All ingredients are coming together for a significant severe weather outbreak. Widespread damaging winds, very large hail and several tornadoes appear likely at this time. Please pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days!

We quiet down behind this front on Friday and turn much cooler with highs by the end of the week only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Right now the weekend is shaping up to be a gorgeous one with sunshine and temperatures around 70 both Saturday and Sunday!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

