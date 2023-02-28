Record breaking warmth possible today; severe storms likely Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It will be a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex and I highly recommend everyone take today and enjoy it if you are able. Temperatures across much of the region are expected to reach the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine going into the afternoon. In terms of record keeping, the data is taken at the Shreveport Regional Airport and the standing record high for today is 85, set in 1918. Our forecast high for Shreveport today is 87 so breaking that 111-year-old record is looking quite likely. Tonight, temperatures will stay warm as the wind shifts to a southerly direction, we will only drop to the 60s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow there is a low-end chance for severe storms, specifically in the late afternoon hours and, at this time, looking to mainly impact places north of I-30. Some hail and high wind are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening but it is not the focus of this forecast. Leading up to the threat of some showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, highs will likely reach the low-80s. Sadly there will not be as much sunshine tomorrow.

Thursday is the day of most concern as a potent storm system approaches from the west and interacts with a hot and unstable airmass across the ArkLaTex. All ingredients are coming together for a significant severe weather outbreak. Widespread damaging winds, very large hail and several tornadoes appear likely. Please pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days!

Much cooler temperatures on Friday as the cold front that will move through will drop our highs to the upper-50s. We’re expected to rise back up into the 70s by Sunday.

