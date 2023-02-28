Ask the Doctor
Rapides Parish Library is giving Mardi Gras beads a second life

Now that the parades are over for the Carnival season, what are you going to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? The Rapides Parish Library has a solution.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Now that the parades are over this Carnival Season, it is time to figure out what to do with all those beads. The Rapides Parish Library is offering residents an environmentally friendly way to put those beads to good use.

About 25 million pounds of Mardi Gras beads are thrown each year during Carnival parades, and only a very small portion of those beads are recycled.

The Rapides Parish Library is asking residents to bring in their unwanted beads anytime, now through next January. Once enough beads are collected, the library will begin hosting workshops that will show residents how to make Carnival-themed crafts and decorations ahead of next year’s Mardi Gras season.

“Every year I just add to my stack,” said Tara Demarco, with the library. “I never get to use them so I thought, let us find a way to recycle and make things that we do not want to just throw away into a landfill.”

Everyone loves the thrill of catching beads at a parade, and some of those shiny souvenirs can hold sentimental value. Using the beads for crafts allows you to hold on to your keepsakes, and it keeps the beads out of nature, and potentially harming wildlife and even sewer systems.

“You remember, this is the one I caught at the Endymion Parade, or the Children’s Parade,” said Demarco. “You want to remember these things.”

The library is accepting donations at all of its branches.

