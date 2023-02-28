Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Portrait of Black judges in La. unveiled in Shreveport

State has most Black judges per capita of any other state
By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special portrait was unveiled Monday, Feb. 27 to honor all the Black judges in Louisiana.

Per capita, Louisiana has more Black judges than any other state in the country. To honor them, a special group portrait was unveiled Monday morning at the Shreveport City Court. Multiple copies of the portrait are being unveiled at major cities throughout the state.

A special portrait was unveiled in Shreveport, La. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 to honor Black judges...
A special portrait was unveiled in Shreveport, La. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 to honor Black judges serving in the state.(KSLA)

SCHEDULE OF PORTRAIT UNVEILINGS

Monday, Feb. 27

  • Monroe - 9 a.m.
  • Shreveport - 11:30 a.m.
  • Alexandria - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • Lafayette - 9 a.m.
  • Baton Rouge - 11:30 a.m.
  • New Orleans - 3 p.m.

“It is critical and significant that a positive representation of the State of Louisiana is put out there. Additionally, our youth needs to know that there are other attainable aspirations. This is a narrative that our state gets to control or have the last word,” said Allen Semien, consultant to the Louisiana Judicial Council.

There are 99 Black judges serving in various courts throughout Louisiana.

BLACK JUDGES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

  • Carl E. Stewart, U.S. Circuit Judge, Shreveport
  • Ree J. Casey-Jones, Juvenile Court, Caddo Parish
  • Ramona Emanuel, 1st Judicial District Court, Shreveport
  • Marcus L. Hunter, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, Shreveport
  • Pamela Lattier, City Court, Shreveport
  • John Mosely, 1st Judicial District Court, Shreveport
  • Sheva M. Sims, City Court, Shreveport
  • Karelia R. Stewart, 1st Judicial District Court, Shreveport
  • Shonda Stone, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, Shreveport

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
Kentravion Jajuan Evans, 18.
Man fatally shot multiple times in parking lot after dispute in Whataburger
Caddo sheriff's deputies reported recovering stolen metal, stolen spools of copper wire, a...
Keithville man accused of stealing metal from his former employer
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood.
Victim fatally shot in Queensborough identified by Caddo Parish coroner
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

“You know, if you call yourself dating and this boy hit you because he saw you talking to...
Counselor offers tips on dealing with teen dating violence
House Bill 1465 would allow Arkansas veterans with a 100% disability rating to be exempt from...
Arkansas considers bill to exempt some veterans from paying state sales tax
Black History Month: Pastor Steven Harris
Black History Month: Pastor Steven Harris
The Rapides Parish Library is asking residents to bring in their unwanted beads anytime, now...
Rapides Parish Library is giving Mardi Gras beads a second life