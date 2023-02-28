Portrait of Black judges in La. unveiled in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special portrait was unveiled Monday, Feb. 27 to honor all the Black judges in Louisiana.

Per capita, Louisiana has more Black judges than any other state in the country. To honor them, a special group portrait was unveiled Monday morning at the Shreveport City Court. Multiple copies of the portrait are being unveiled at major cities throughout the state.

A special portrait was unveiled in Shreveport, La. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 to honor Black judges serving in the state. (KSLA)

SCHEDULE OF PORTRAIT UNVEILINGS

Monday, Feb. 27

Monroe - 9 a.m.

Shreveport - 11:30 a.m.

Alexandria - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Lafayette - 9 a.m.

Baton Rouge - 11:30 a.m.

New Orleans - 3 p.m.

“It is critical and significant that a positive representation of the State of Louisiana is put out there. Additionally, our youth needs to know that there are other attainable aspirations. This is a narrative that our state gets to control or have the last word,” said Allen Semien, consultant to the Louisiana Judicial Council.

There are 99 Black judges serving in various courts throughout Louisiana.

BLACK JUDGES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

Carl E. Stewart, U.S. Circuit Judge, Shreveport

Ree J. Casey-Jones, Juvenile Court, Caddo Parish

Ramona Emanuel, 1st Judicial District Court, Shreveport

Marcus L. Hunter, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, Shreveport

Pamela Lattier, City Court, Shreveport

John Mosely, 1st Judicial District Court, Shreveport

Sheva M. Sims, City Court, Shreveport

Karelia R. Stewart, 1st Judicial District Court, Shreveport

Shonda Stone, 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, Shreveport

