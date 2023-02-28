Mayor Arceneaux releases statement on recent homicides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in response to recent homicides.

“Yet another shooting has left families in pain, sorrow, and frustration. I know the murders of the last few days and weeks burden Shreveporters’ hearts and pound their brains. They burden me as well.

As poet John Donne wrote, ‘Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.’ Similarly, any person’s death in Shreveport diminishes each Shreveporter. My heart continues to hurt for our city.

Today I am asking our citizens for help. If you know the people committing these acts of violence, or who may be involved in the groups committing these acts, please make the necessary calls to the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or to Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

The only way we can stop this violence is to work together for families, communities, and this city. We are one Shreveport. What affect one of us, affects all of us.

This is our city. We are better than this.”