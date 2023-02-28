Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mayor Arceneaux releases statement on recent homicides

Shooting on Rainbow Drive
Shooting on Rainbow Drive
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in response to recent homicides.

“Yet another shooting has left families in pain, sorrow, and frustration. I know the murders of the last few days and weeks burden Shreveporters’ hearts and pound their brains. They burden me as well.

As poet John Donne wrote, ‘Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.’ Similarly, any person’s death in Shreveport diminishes each Shreveporter. My heart continues to hurt for our city.

Today I am asking our citizens for help. If you know the people committing these acts of violence, or who may be involved in the groups committing these acts, please make the necessary calls to the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or to Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

The only way we can stop this violence is to work together for families, communities, and this city. We are one Shreveport. What affect one of us, affects all of us.

This is our city. We are better than this.”

Mayor Tom Arceneaux

Two people were killed in a triple shooting on Sunday, Feb. 26. in the 600 block of Rainbow Drive.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
With pandemic protections ending, Louisiana reaches out to every Medicaid enrollee
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Victim identified in North Hearne hit-and-run; description of SUV involved released
Destiny Lee'eontavis Persley, DOB: 4/27/2002
Man accused of having sexual relations with 13-year-old
Woman accused of causing 4-vehicle, wrong-way wreck on I-49 turns herself in

Latest News

Commissioner Jackson pleads not guilty to impersonating an officer
Commissioner Jackson pleads not guilty to impersonating an officer
Usually held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, the annual pardoning celebrates...
‘Firmin the Crawfish’ pardoned by Lt. Gov. as season ramps up
James Mason
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile
Shreveport councilman to propose pause on school zone speed camera program