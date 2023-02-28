Ask the Doctor
Massive terminations reported at EA Sports on LSU campus

Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Numerous people employed as testers for EA Sports, located on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, were terminated Tuesday, Feb. 28.

An industry website, Kotaku, reports nearly 200 employees lost their jobs.

A spokesperson for EA Sports/Electronic Arts declined to provide WAFB with a specific number of affected employees, saying all of them worked for a third-party and were not actual employees of Electronic Arts.

The workers all played and tested Apex Legends, one of the company’s most popular games.

The EA spokesperson, Lindsey Campbell, says that testing of that game will no longer be done at the Baton Rouge location.

EA Letter
EA Letter(WAFB)

“Testing games is an integral part of delivering the best experiences for our players,” Campbell said. “As part of our ongoing global strategy, we are expanding the distribution of our Apex Legends testing team and ending testing execution that’s been concentrated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

Campbell said testing of that particular game will now be done globally, allowing the company to “increase the hours per week we’re able to test and optimize the game.”

She said the Electronic Arts studio on the LSU campus will remain open but did not say what the workers there would be doing. She also did not say how many employees still have jobs there.

