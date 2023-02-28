Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested James Mason on Wednesday, Feb. 28 on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Officers were initially contacted on Jan. 24 on reports of a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl and began an investigation into the allegations.

Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile is defined as any lewd or lascivious act upon the person or in the presence of any child under the age of seventeen, where there is an age difference of greater than two years between the two persons. Lack of knowledge of the child’s age shall not be a defense; or the transmission, delivery, or utterance of any textual, visual, written, or oral communication depicting lewd or lascivious conduct, text, words, or images to any person reasonably believed to be under the age of seventeen and reasonably believed to be at least two years younger than the offender. It shall not be a defense that the person who actually receives the transmission is not under the age of seventeen.