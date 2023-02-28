Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lawmaker wants police trained to handle Alzheimer’s, dementia patients

A new bill making its way through the Arkansas state legislature would require law enforcement officers to undergo specialized training in dealing with those wi
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill making its way through the Arkansas state legislature would require law enforcement officers to undergo specialized training in dealing with those with dementia.

Under House Bill 1396, starting in January 2024, police officers would complete two hours of training for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.

In addition to the required 16 hours of training at all Arkansas Police Academies, two of those hours would be dedicated to educating new officers on how to identify, treat, and de-escalate crisis-like situations involving those with dementia diseases.

Arkansas Representative Dwight Tosh filed the bill on Feb. 9.

“One of the reasons I brought the bill forward was because there’s so much awareness now to people that are experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia, and I just want to make sure that our law enforcement are trained,” said Tosh.

The new training course would be taught by a mental health professional, and officers would learn how to handle these individuals both physically and emotionally.

The bill has passed the House and is up for a vote in the Senate after the Judiciary Committee recommended a “Do Pass.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
With pandemic protections ending, Louisiana reaches out to every Medicaid enrollee
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Victim identified in North Hearne hit-and-run; description of SUV involved released
Destiny Lee'eontavis Persley, DOB: 4/27/2002
Man accused of having sexual relations with 13-year-old
Woman accused of causing 4-vehicle, wrong-way wreck on I-49 turns herself in

Latest News

A new bill making its way through the Arkansas state legislature would require law enforcement...
Lawmaker wants police trained to handle Alzheimer’s, dementia patients
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
House Bill 1465 would allow Arkansas veterans with a 100% disability rating to be exempt from...
Arkansas considers bill to exempt some veterans from paying state sales tax
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent