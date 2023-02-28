Ask the Doctor
DOTD takes bids for new Jimmie Davis Bridge

Jimmie Davis Bridge
Jimmie Davis Bridge(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) opened up the bids for a new four-lane Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River.

It’s welcome news for many in south Bossier and south Shreveport.

Thalle Construction Company and James Construction Group were the two companies that submitted design and build proposals. James Construction’s bid was just over $21 million, while Thalle Construction’s bid came in at a little over $22 million. Both companies gave a time frame of more than four years to complete the project.

DOTD says it will evaluate both proposals. The plan is to build a new four-lane structure next to the existing bridge, which will then become a linear park connecting the two cities.

Back in 2022, the project hit a major snag and had to be rebid.

