Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Commissioner Steven Jackson pleads not guilty to false impersonation of police officer

Commissioner Steven Jackson leaving his arraignment.
Commissioner Steven Jackson leaving his arraignment.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arraignment was held for Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Jackson pled not guilty to one count of false impersonation of a police officer.

The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on the charge. Jackson said he voluntarily submitted himself to Bossier authorities Saturday, Jan. 7.

The next hearing will be held on April 14.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
With pandemic protections ending, Louisiana reaches out to every Medicaid enrollee
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Victim identified in North Hearne hit-and-run; description of SUV involved released
Destiny Lee'eontavis Persley, DOB: 4/27/2002
Man accused of having sexual relations with 13-year-old
Woman accused of causing 4-vehicle, wrong-way wreck on I-49 turns herself in

Latest News

Police training class at the Jonesboro Police Department
Lawmaker wants police trained to handle Alzheimer’s, dementia patients
A new bill making its way through the Arkansas state legislature would require law enforcement...
Lawmaker wants police trained to handle Alzheimer’s, dementia patients
INTERVIEW: February is American Heart Month
Shreveport cardiologist discusses heart disease & heart health
INTERVIEW: Director of 'The Next 24 Hours'
ArkLaTex native debuts movie on human trafficking