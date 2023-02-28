Commissioner Steven Jackson pleads not guilty to false impersonation of police officer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arraignment was held for Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Jackson pled not guilty to one count of false impersonation of a police officer.

The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on the charge. Jackson said he voluntarily submitted himself to Bossier authorities Saturday, Jan. 7.

The next hearing will be held on April 14.

