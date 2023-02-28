Bossier businesses closing due to economic impact

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The City of Bossier has seen an increase in its population and infrastructure over the last decade, but with this growth, larger businesses have forced some smaller businesses to close their doors.

Bossier officials say the employee base is a rising factor not only here in the Bossier area but across the nation.

“As long as we have the customer base and the need for those businesses in our area, you’ll see those businesses continue to grow. Sometimes and unfortunately, it does take effect on smaller businesses that are out there, again, that puts strain on the inventory,” Rocky Rockett, Executive Director of Greater Economic Development Foundation, said.

Rockett calls the employee base a nationwide issue.

“I think that it’s more about the employee base that we’re working from, and we’re not the only ones. I think it’s a nationwide issue. I hear other towns. I go to other towns, other meetings and other different places around the country. They’re all struggling to find the right workforce and finding the right workers,” Rockett said.

“You know we’re running at a low unemployment rate and that kind of leaves a lot to be desired for who you have show up, and so I think it’s a challenge to find people who will show up, who can pass a drug test, who are willing to work.”

March marks three years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. While businesses were pleased to see a customer comeback, there’s a new factor which is inflation.

“I think employee base is still affected by that. I think the chain of material is affected by that which goes straight toward inflation creation and that’s what we’re seeing,” Rockett said.

While some businesses are closing their doors for good, new businesses are opening their doors.

“You’ll see commercial expansion fit what people are demanding in the marketplace coming forward.”

