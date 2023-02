CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 28, Caddo Parish Sherrif’s Office (CPSO) was alerted to a body found in Caddo Lake off Highway 169.

A passerby found the body around 1 p.m., says CPSO.

At this time, it’s unknown if the victim is male or female.

The coroner’s office is at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.