Black History Month: Linda Queen started scholarship in honor of her son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Linda Queen spent 32 years working with the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services. She retired in 2012.

Queen and family members started the Armad Rashad Queen Memorial Scholarship in honor of their beloved son and brother. She is involved with several organizations.

She served on the mayor’s health and fitness council, Concerned Citizens Association in Natchitoches, and Hand of God Ministry, which reaches out to the sick and those going through a difficult time with illness, grief, or needing words of encouragement.

