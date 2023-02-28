Black History Month: Elnora Robertson worked to desegregate schools in Natchitoches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

In the 1960′s, Elnora Robertson was the first Black woman to sign documents and file a lawsuit to desegregate the public schools in Natchitoches Parish. The suit was victorious.

The Voters League, PTA and community citizens then began meeting on what was to be proposed for the children and schools for positive change.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEATURES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.