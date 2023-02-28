Ask the Doctor
ArkLaTex native debuts movie on human trafficking

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some say one day is all it takes to be targeted and taken away from everything you know. The film, “The Next 24 Hours,” centers on this issue.

Director and ArkLaTex native, Carl Millender, joined KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss the film.

“The information that came to me was so astounding that I said, ‘This story needs to be told.’ We created the script on human trafficking to help get the world out about how easy it is to be taken in human trafficking and to end up in that world.” how to be careful

Millender says it was important to him to share information on how to be careful, especially because he has daughters himself. He said he is proud to share the movie with the ArkLaTex because he was raised here.

“I love it because everything about me came form here. This is where I grew up in the community and I love all the individuals and people here. Most of the people I care about are right here.”

The film debuts on Amazon Prime this week.

